MLAs’ pay to be cut as election pushed back

THE Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to announce that MLAs’ pay is to be cut by almost a third.

With the DUP continuing to refuse to join the power-sharing Executive, stating it will not do so until the Brexit Protocol is removed or dramatically altered, there has been no functioning Assembly since the beginning of this year.

This morning the BBC are reporting that all MLAs are now to have their salaries slashed back to 2018 levels.

It is also reporting that Mr Heaton-Harris is to push back the deadline for fresh elections, which had been expected to be held in December, until the new year, possibly as late as March.

In the May Assembly elections Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party, meaning Michelle O’Neill will be First Minister in any restored Executive, with the DUP taking the Deputy First Minister post for the first time.