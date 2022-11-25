+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Meticulous Cecil was one of Enniskillen's best loved
Cecil Carson

Meticulous Cecil was one of Enniskillen’s best loved

Posted: 7:00 pm November 25, 2022

ENNISKILLEN’S community has been deeply saddened by the death of one of it best loved characters.
Cecil Carson, MBE, of Benaughlin Park, Enniskillen, passed away peacefully at his home last week.
A proud Enniskillener, he loved all things about the island town from an early age.
In his early days his love for football and the town shone through and as a teenager he and his brother Harry helped found Enniskillen Rangers Football Club in 1953. He remained an enthusiastic supporter of the club for almost 70 years.
Enniskillen Rangers treasurer, historian and archivist, Roy Cathcart paid tribute to Mr Carson describing him as ‘meticulous in everything he did’ throughout his life.
“He had a great memory and interest in the history of the club and Enniskillen and was always finding old records and programmes for our archives,” said Roy.
He won countless Mulhern Cup and Mercer league medals in a playing career through the 50s, 60s and early 70s and after his retirement from playing founded the Reserve team in 1968.
“He served as a secretary, charting club data meticulously, so that future historians have only to consult his notebooks for a comprehensive view of the club in those early days. He was club president for many years, and took great interest in the club’s successes, particularly in the Junior Cup.
“He attended many of the anniversary dinners, and latterly was pleased to visit the Ball Range to see the progress made as the club built on the foundations laid down by Harry and by himself. His last visit was at the beginning of September, when he attended the reunion of the 1972/73 team at the Ball Range.
Throughout his life he was a scout leader Enniskillen and former scout Richard McBride paid tribute saying, “Cecil gave me a great grounding in life skills. A quiet spoken man, who had great respect from everyone. He loved Liverpool and talking about them regularly.”
He also worked as a clerical officer in the the Castle Barracks before moving to the healthcare service and the Erne Hospital.
He is survived by his wife Eileen and children David (Adeline) and Brian (Sharon) He also leaves grandchildren Andrew, Kyle, Zara (Nathan) and Lea.
Following a funeral service in St Macartin’s Church, Enniskillen there was a private family cremation.

