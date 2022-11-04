+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McCLAVE, Joe

Posted: 3:33 pm November 4, 2022

McCLAVE – The death has occurred of Joe McClave, Thursday, 3rd November, 1 Mountview Drive, Lisnaskea and formerly Derrygellia, Roslea surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his father Mickey, mother Ellen; brother Tommy and sister Helen; dearly beloved brother of Mary, Mick (Peggy), Anne (Eamon) and John; beloved uncle of Karen, Barry, Jennifer, Gabrielle, Damien, Brendan, Sharon, Margaret and Michael.

May Joe’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home from 6:30 pm to 10 pm this evening, Friday; tomorrow, Saturday from 2 pm to 10 pm. Sunday from 2 pm until removal at 6:30 pm to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 7:30 pm. Joe’s funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 7th November at 11 am in St. Tierney’s Church, with burial in adjoining cemetery.

