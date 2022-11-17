McCaffrey pays tribute to friend Éamon Phoenix

A HEARTFELT tribute has been paid to historian Dr Éamon Phoenix who died this week following a short illness.

Dr Phoenix, 69, was an acclaimed scholar of Irish history and taught at Stranmillis University College, Belfast, as well as being a familiar face on broadcast stations and national newspaper columns.

He also had previously lived and worked in Enniskillen where he taught at St Michael’s College for 11 years and continued to be a regular visitor to Fermanagh after he moved to Belfast.

Paying tribute to Dr Phoenix was Cllr Chris McCaffrey who said: “Absolutely heartbroken at the news of the tragic passing of my dear friend, Dr Éamon Phoenix.

“A truly remarkable man. A renowned historian, broadcaster and author, the personification of a gentleman and a scholar.

“His knowledge of Irish history was unmatched, and he was never afraid to say what needed to be said. I was privileged to have met with him on several occasions recently when he delivered historical talks at Council events this year.

“One of my favourite memories is the private bus tour we took together around the Fermanagh and Donegal border during the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Pettigo and Belleek.”

Cllr McCaffrey also recalled both he and Dr Phoenix’s shared love of the Irish language.

He added: “He was Irish to the core. We spoke in Irish every time we met each other and he always tried to promote the language.

“Rest in peace my friend.”

The funeral of Dr Éamon Phoenix will take place this Friday at St Bridget’s Church, Derryvolgie Avenue, Belfast, for 1pm Requiem Mass. The burial will take place at Blaris Cemetary, Lisburn.

