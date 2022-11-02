+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MAGEE, William (Ross)

Posted: 3:12 pm November 2, 2022

MAGEE, William (Ross) – October 29th, suddenly at his home Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen. A dearly loved father of Robert (Samantha), Stuart (Jill), Marc (Kirsty) and Richard (Claire); a much loved grandfather and brother of Brian, David and the late John.

Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES on Thursday from 5 pm until 7pm. Funeral service in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Friday at 1 pm, followed by a private family burial in Colebrooke Parish Churchyard (Via Lisbellaw, Gardiners Cross Road).

House private please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Stauros Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support, Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES.

Lovingly remembered by his family and the family circle.

At Rest”

