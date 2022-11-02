Kathleen celebrates her 100th birthday in great style!

PLENTY of ‘hard work’, that’s what has helped Fermanagh woman Kathleen Flanagan reach the magnificent milestone of 100 years old.

Kathleen celebrated her 100th birthday at Millvern Care home, Enniskillen, on October 22, and her daughter Pauline gave her tips for living a long life.

“She’d say that hard work and living a good life has helped her to reach her 100th birthday,” Pauline said.

“She still keeping well. Mentally she’s doing very good too and is well able to keep up with the latest news.”

Born in Peterswell, County Galway, Kathleen met her husband Jack Flanagan from Garrison, County Fermanagh, in London. They married in 1952 and moved to a farm in Glen East, Garrison, where they made their home.

Of all the birthday cards she received, one in particular meant a lot to Kathleen.

“Lord Brookeborough presented her with a card from King Charles. She has followed the Royal family all her life, so that was a nice touch,” Pauline said.

“She has a surviving sibling too. Her brother Pete Fitzgerald is 95 years old and lives in London.”

As well as celebrating her birthday with her extended family in Enniskillen, her big day was used to raise money for the Marie Curie charity.

In all, £625 was raised.

