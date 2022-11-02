+44 (0)28 6632 2066
PROUD... Derrygonnelly captain Erin Flanagan with father Sean after the Fermanagh Intermediate Championship Final.

‘It’s within our hands now,’ says captain Flanagan

Posted: 11:01 am November 2, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

DERRYGONNELLY captain Erin Flanagan may not be playing in Sunday’s Ulster final, but she’ll kick every ball on the sideline and encourage her teammates to make the most of their opportunity.

The Harps captain is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and has been unable to play in the championship campaign.

She admits that the ‘nerves are worse’ when you aren’t playing.

“It’s very tough not being out on the pitch with the girls, but the whole group has been really supportive in helping me adapt to a new way of being involved,” said the Harps player.

One final lesson from the teacher Ryder ready to end 41-year wait A win on Sunday would top the lot for Mullin

