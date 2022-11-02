‘It’s within our hands now,’ says captain Flanagan

DERRYGONNELLY captain Erin Flanagan may not be playing in Sunday’s Ulster final, but she’ll kick every ball on the sideline and encourage her teammates to make the most of their opportunity.

The Harps captain is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and has been unable to play in the championship campaign.

She admits that the ‘nerves are worse’ when you aren’t playing.

Advertisement

“It’s very tough not being out on the pitch with the girls, but the whole group has been really supportive in helping me adapt to a new way of being involved,” said the Harps player.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0