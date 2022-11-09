It’s a ‘proud day’ to be from Derrygonnelly – Smyth

BEFORE Sunday’s decider, everybody knew that if Eimear Smyth was on song, Derrygonnelly would have a good chance of winning the Ulster Intermediate Championship title – that indeed proved to be the case in Healy Park.
Derrygonnelly’s taliswoman was in sensational form in Omagh, accounting for an incredible 2-09 of their 2-11 tally.
The selfless Smyth was quick to downplay her role in the Harps’ victory.
“It’s great to be able to contribute to the team like that,” she said.
Posted: 1:15 pm November 9, 2022