It’s a ‘proud day’ to be from Derrygonnelly – Smyth

Bronagh Smyth and Eimear Smyth celebrate with their mum Anne Smyth

BEFORE Sunday’s decider, everybody knew that if Eimear Smyth was on song, Derrygonnelly would have a good chance of winning the Ulster Intermediate Championship title – that indeed proved to be the case in Healy Park.

Derrygonnelly’s taliswoman was in sensational form in Omagh, accounting for an incredible 2-09 of their 2-11 tally.

The selfless Smyth was quick to downplay her role in the Harps’ victory.

“It’s great to be able to contribute to the team like that,” she said.