Harps’ Jones ‘enjoying’ push-ups challenge

DERRYGONNELLY Harps GAA player Michael Jones is taking part in a highly challenging 100 push-ups per day challenge during November to raise money for a lifesaving charity.

The former Fermanagh defender has undertaken the challenge to raise money for the non-profit organisation and charity Cancer Research UK.

Just two weeks into the fundraiser, Jones says he is ‘enjoying’ the challenge.

“We all know people that are, or have been, affected by cancer,” he said.

“I wanted to do something to contribute to the charity [Cancer Research UK]. I came across this press-ups challenge and I thought I’d give it a go.

“It’s certainly tough, 100 press-ups a day, but I’m enjoying it so far,” said the Harps player.

At the time of going to press, Jones has completed 800 press-ups and he has raised a staggering £170 for Cancer Research UK.

He is pleased with the support he has received from the Fermanagh public.

“This charity does amazing work in helping people and families suffering from cancer. I am very happy to be able to contribute and help them out in this way,” he said.

Donations can be made to his JustGiving page on the Cancer Research UK website.