+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineHarps’ Jones ‘enjoying’ push-ups challenge
19 November 2017; Michael Jones of Derrygonnelly dejected following the AIB Ulster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Semi-Final Replay match between Cavan Gaels and Derrygonnelly Harps at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Harps’ Jones ‘enjoying’ push-ups challenge

Posted: 9:13 am November 17, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

DERRYGONNELLY Harps GAA player Michael Jones is taking part in a highly challenging 100 push-ups per day challenge during November to raise money for a lifesaving charity.

The former Fermanagh defender has undertaken the challenge to raise money for the non-profit organisation and charity Cancer Research UK.

Just two weeks into the fundraiser, Jones says he is ‘enjoying’ the challenge.

Advertisement

“We all know people that are, or have been, affected by cancer,” he said.

“I wanted to do something to contribute to the charity [Cancer Research UK]. I came across this press-ups challenge and I thought I’d give it a go.

“It’s certainly tough, 100 press-ups a day, but I’m enjoying it so far,” said the Harps player.

At the time of going to press, Jones has completed 800 press-ups and he has raised a staggering £170 for Cancer Research UK.

He is pleased with the support he has received from the Fermanagh public.

“This charity does amazing work in helping people and families suffering from cancer. I am very happy to be able to contribute and help them out in this way,” he said.

Donations can be made to his JustGiving page on the Cancer Research UK website.

Related posts:

Go on you boy in green! Derrygonnelly panto show sold out for all three nights Derrygonnelly meeting as SWAH campaign continues

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:13 am November 17, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA