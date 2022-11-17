GANNON, Kathleen – Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 and formerly Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday 17th November 2022 peacefully in St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin after a short illness. Dearly loved sister of Nuala. Pre-deceased by her brothers Tommy, Frank, Willie and by her sisters Lucy and Joan, RIP.

Removal to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, Dublin, Friday, 18th November for 5 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday morning at 10 am, with Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh arriving approximately 1.30 pm.

Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sister, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, neighbours, and the wider family circle.

House private please