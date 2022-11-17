+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

GANNON, Kathleen

Posted: 7:29 pm November 17, 2022

GANNON, Kathleen – Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 and formerly Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday 17th November 2022 peacefully in St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin after a short illness. Dearly loved sister of Nuala. Pre-deceased by her brothers Tommy, Frank, Willie and by her sisters Lucy and Joan, RIP.

Removal to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, Dublin, Friday, 18th November for 5 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday morning at 10 am, with Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh arriving approximately 1.30 pm.

Kathleen will be sadly missed by her sister, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, neighbours, and the wider family circle.

House private please

Related posts:

McSHERRY, Bridie CONNOLLY, Geraldine McCLAVE, Joe

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA