Fermanagh restrictions as bird flu detected on border

CONTROL measures have been introduced in parts of Fermanagh after bird flu was detected on the border with Monaghan.

A restriction zone, as well as extra protection and surveillance measures, have been enforced around the infected premises to present the spread of the disease to other flocks in the wider area. The measures, which came into effect from Sunday (November 13th) at 5.30pm, are in place in a 10km radius of where the infection of H5NI avian influenza was detected.

Chief veterinary officer Dr Roberty Huey said DAERA was required by law to implement the measures by law.

“Premises within the zones will have to adhere to strict biosecurity protocols, recording movements on/off holdings and a requirement to seek licensing for any movement of poultry or poultry-related products into or out of the zone,” said Dr Huey.

“Certain moves will be permitted under a specific licence issued by the Department which must be applied for at least 48 hours in advance of any planned move.”

With bird flu now a common winter concern for bird keepers – both commercial and hobby keepers – Dr Huey reminded flock keepers to review and, if needed, improve their biosecurity measures to prevent an incursion of the disease.

“If avian influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland flock, it would have a devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy,” he said.

“In addition, the negative financial and emotional impact on the individual farm family and business is something we have seen all too often with disease incursions and we must do everything we can to avoid this, particularly at this time of heightened risk.

“This incursion of H5N1 into a flock in County Monaghan must serve as a stark reminder that Avian Influenza is already present here. Officials will continue to work closely with poultry keepers and the wider industry as we work together to minimise the risk of any further incursions.”

For guidance on how to keep your flock safe, and a biosecurity checklist, visit www.daera-ni.gov.uk and search for avian influenza. You can also fill in the legally-required online bird registration.

To sign up for the DAERA text alert service, text ‘BIRDS OPT IN’ to 07860 098672. This will allow you to receive immediate notification of any important disease information, allowing you to protect your flocks at the earliest opportunity.