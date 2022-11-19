Fermanagh lads are growing the ‘tash for men’s health

THE ‘taches are back!

Males up and down the county are growing the moustaches and beards as part of the annual ‘Movember’ campaign to raise money and awareness about men’s health.

The initiative is designed to help with some ‘groundbreaking health projects’ which commonly affect men, including mental health problems and suicide prevention, and the two most common types of cancer which affect men, prostrate and testicular cancer.

The ‘Movember’ campaign has grown in recent years, and there are a number of new initiatives running this year as part of the annual fundraiser.

Nine Fermanagh lads have joined together under the team umbrella name, Ron Burgundy FC.

Sean McNally, Luca McCusker, Caolan Duffy, Padraig McCaffrey, Ronan McGurn, James Hughes, Sean Lynam, Feidhlim O’Connor-Crampsie and Aaron Tierney are all growing the ‘tash.

At the time of going to press, the students have raised £426.

Seán McNally is pleased with the response to their fundraiser.

“We have had a very good reaction and have raised a lot of money and we are only halfway through the month,” said the Teemore man.

“Our target is £1,000 and we still have a lot of time left so I’m sure we will meet our target.”

The Fermanagh goalkeeper is hoping that their ‘Movember’ campaign will raise awareness about the importance of men’s health.

“Men’s mental health is a big issue in this day and age, right from teenagers up to older men, so raising money to help men is very good,” he said.

“What started from a group of four or five turned into 13 boys doing it, so we are all trying our best to get some money raised to help.

“Even though we are getting some looks at our dodgy moustaches, we are all pleased to be doing something good for something as big as men’s mental health,” added a proud Seán.

Donations can be made to team Ron Burgundy FC on the UK Movember website or on their individual Instagram and Facebook pages.

