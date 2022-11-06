Donnelly Group golfers raise money for Air Ambulance

THE Fermanagh branch of Donnelly Group recently took part in a charity golf classic which raised a staggering £12,250 for the life-saving Air Ambulance NI.

The team at Donnelly Group showcased their skills at the Concra Wood Golf Course last month.

Roisin Donnelly, a spokesperson for Donnelly Group, was delighted with the success of the event.

“This year’s golf fundraiser was a huge success and will go a long way in helping our charity partner of the year, Air Ambulance NI, which was chosen by staff across our nine locations, continue its tremendous efforts in providing a vital service in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“A big thank you must go to our attendees, sponsors and everyone that donated for making this possible and raising such an incredible amount.

“As a team, we are passionate about having a positive impact on the community in which we operate, and we are thrilled we have once again been able to dedicate time to raising funds and awareness for such a worthwhile cause,” she concluded.

Damien McAnespie, the area fundraising manager for the Air Ambulance, said they were ‘incredibly grateful’ for the support from the car sales organisation.

“On average, every day in Northern Ireland, two individuals find themselves in urgent need of Air Ambulances’s services,” he explained.

“We are able to get anywhere in Northern Ireland in less than 30 minutes, but we rely on support from businesses such as Donnelly Group to make this possible.”

