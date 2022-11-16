+44 (0)28 6632 2066
St Michael's College MacRory Cup. From left; Peter Teague, Kai McGoldrick (vice captain), Lughaidh Donnelly (captain), Josh Killilea (vice captain) and Pat Blake.

Donnelly confident for ‘new chapter’ at St Michael’s

Posted: 11:01 am November 16, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

ST Michael’s MacRory Cup captain Lughaidh Donnelly will watch from the sidelines tonight [Wednesday] as his team bids to get their campaign off to a winning start with a victory over old foes Omagh CBS.

The Ederney man is currently sidelined as a result of a serious leg injury which he picked up earlier this season. He ruptured three groin muscles off the bone, two on the right leg and one on his left during a club game.

He is now well on the road to recovery, but will be unable to play any part in the Healy Park encounter.

“It is tough in certain ways as you want to be out there on the pitch, but the way the boys are going in training, I have full confidence and don’t doubt any of them, especially the way they are handling each game and improving along the way,” said Donnelly.

In 2000, Donnelly’s clubman Martin McGrath was the St Michael’s MacRory Cup camptain. Two decades later, Donnelly is hoping that he can lead the Drumcay College to glory.

“It is a great honour [to captain St Michael’s College],” said the versatile midfielder.

“This is what you dream of when you are going up through the years. When you are in first year, you are thinking of being able to represent the school at MacRory Cup level, and that is very special, never mind being able to lead them.”

