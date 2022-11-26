Derrylin firm signs 10-year deal with wine-making giant

DERRYLIN based business Encirc has signed an ‘exciting’ 10-year deal with worldwide alcohol giant manufacturer Accolade Wines.

The South Australian based company is one of the largest winemaking producers in the world. It currently employees in the region of 1700 workers and has corporate offices in Ireland, England and Melborne.

The agreement with Derrylin based Encirc will see the Australian company strive to enhance its reputation for global sustainability, which will be led by the purchase of Bristol warehousing facility, ‘The Park.’

Based in England, the warehouse, known as ‘The park’, is a sustainable and award-winning manufacturing facility which can produce more than 30 million, nine litre cases of wine per year, while cutting down the use of carbon emissions.

Robert Foye, the CEO [Chief Executive Officer] of Accolade Wines, is excited by their new partnership with Fermanagh’s Encirc.

“We are committed to excellence across our global supply chain in terms of innovation, quality, efficiency and sustainability,” he explained.

“In Encirc, we have found the perfect partner to provide the bottling, warehousing and distribution services we need to support our premiumization strategy in the growth markets of Europe and around the world.”

Derrylin’s Encirc, which also has sites in Elton, Chesire and Corsico, produces, on average, four billion glass bottles and other containers.

In recent years, the Fermanagh company has been helping other business reduce their carbon footprint and become more sustainable.

Adrian Curry, the Managing Director at Encirc, is ‘excited’ for what the new partnership could mean for the business.

“This deal shows how collaboration and innovation between organisations who put sustainability and plant first operations can lead to the realisation of a shared vision,” he said proudly.

“This deal will allow us to service the UK glass beverage market with an offering that is unrivalled globally in terms of service and sustainability.”

