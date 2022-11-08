COOLEY, Brigid (Bridie)

COOLEY – The death has occurred of Brigid (Bridie) Cooley, (née McGillen), Athenry, Co. Galway and formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim and Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, with her family by her side, in the care of the staff of Bushfield Care Centre, Oranmore, Co. Galway. Pre-deceased by her brother Jimmy (Fermanagh); dearly loved wife of Paddy and cherished Mum to daughters Marian, Mairead, Pauline, Fiona and Caroline; adored grandmother to Helen and Ciarán and mother in-law to Michael and Armand.

Deeply missed by her brothers, sisters, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Sacred Heart Room adjoining the Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea (H65YE18) on Wednesday, 9th November from 6 pm to 7.30 pm.

This will be walk through funeral only with no hand shaking. Arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill for Requiem Mass on Thursday, 10th November at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery Athenry. House strictly private at all times by request.

Those wishing to leave their personal messages of condolences for the family may do so below.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Galway Hospice (https://galwayhospice.ie/donate/).

The Cooley family wishes to thank all those who cared for mum over the years, Dr. Michael McGloin, Dr. Bridget Keane, Dr. Ian O’Connor , Dr. David Meehan and all the staff at Athenry PCC. We would also like to thank the PHN’s in Athenry PCC, especially Nurse Dympna Collins for her kindness to Mum and Nurse Marian Cahill Collins in UHG who cared for Mum for many years. Special word of thanks to the staff of Castleturvin Nursing Home and more recently Bushfield Care Centre who took such loving care of Mum in her final days.

Rest in Peace