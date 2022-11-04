+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BLAKE, Philomena

Posted: 3:33 pm November 4, 2022

BLAKE, Philomena (née Dooris) – peacefully, 4th November 2022. Beloved wife of Pat, and loving mother of William, Briege, Paul (Anna-Marie); a much loved sister of Una (Pat), Mary (Stuart) and Brendan (Rosie) and her sister-in-law Ann (Paul, RIP).

Family and fiends welcome to meet the family at Ballycassidy Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES os Saturday, 5th November from 1 pm until 3 pm and again on Sunday, 6th November from 2 pm until 5 pm.

Family home private please

Requiem Mass on Monday, 7th November 2022 at 12 noon in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen (which may be viewed on the Parish webcam), followed by burial in Cross Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to MS Enniskilen Group and Friends of the Cancer Centre

Very deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, sons, sisters, brother, her nieces and nephews and her wide circle of friends.

May Philomena Rest In Peace

