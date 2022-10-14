+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Young Ukrainian Makar signs for Ballinamallard

Young Ukrainian Makar signs for Ballinamallard

Posted: 10:02 am October 14, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A 13-year-old Ukrainian refugee has settled into his new home and has signed up to play with Ballinamallard United.

Maker Marynoshenko, his mother Kristina, and his 16-year-old brother Diomid fled Bucha, Kyiv, following a spate of bombings in the area.

The family arrived in the North in May and were taken in by Una and Stephen Armstrong in Omagh.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

