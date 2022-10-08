Tributes paid to local football fan after sudden death

TRIBUTES have flowed for Northern Ireland football fan Andrew Bonner from Fermanagh after his sudden death in Greece last week.

Mr Bonner, who was a member of Magheraveely Northern Ireland Supporters’ Club, had travelled to Greece for the Nations League match on Tuesday after attending the home game against Kosovo in Belfast the previous Saturday.

“On behalf of Magheraveely Northern Ireland supporters club, we would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the family circle, partner and close friends of Andrew Bonner,” a club statement said.

“We as a club are all shocked to have learnt of his sudden passing earlier in the week and everyone within the club is currently shocked at the loss of a top fella.

“Andrew has been part of the club this past few years and only last Saturday travelled on the club bus to the game in Belfast.

“Always seen with a bright smile on his face, we will all miss Andrew terribly.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his nearest and dearest at this difficult time.”

MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Deborah Erskine of the DUP, was among those who gave their condolences.

“This is truly heartbreaking news. Thinking of Andrew’s family and friends who will miss him so much. Sincere condolences to the club and the entire family circle at this sad and difficult time,” she said.

Gary McAllister, who chairs the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs, said members were deeply saddened by the news.

“Sadly, we were notified on Thursday of the death of a Northern Ireland fan, who was in Greece for the Nations League match,” he said.

“Andrew was a member of our Magheraveely NISC in Co Fermanagh and was a very popular member of his club.

“I know that Northern Ireland fans everywhere will join us in extending our condolences to Andrew’s family and friends.”

Other tributes came from supporters’ clubs across the North.

Lisburn Northern Ireland Supporters’ Club said: “Sorry to hear this sad news. From all at 1st Lisburn NISC, our thoughts and prayers are with his family & friends at this difficult time.”

The Spirit of ‘82 NISC said: “Spirit of 82 NISC express our deepest sympathies to Andrew’s family, friends and all who knew him. Very sad news, may he rest in peace.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007