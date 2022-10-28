+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Spooktacular ready to celebrate anniversary in style

Posted: 12:01 pm October 28, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

IT’S back! The biggest nighttime race in Ireland makes a welcome return to the streets of Enniskillen this Friday night.

The Spooktacular, organised by Enniskillen Running Club, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and the committee is pulling out all the stops to make this the biggest and best event to date.

After a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic, this year’s event will start from Belmore street at 8pm and the 5K route will end on the High Street with stew and curry in Pat’s Bar afterwards for all competitors.

There is a total of £1500 prize money up for grabs on the night and registration is open right up until Friday, so there’s still time to get involved!

Q Radio presenter Ryan Hand will be there to add to the party atmosphere and he’ll have the difficult task of choosing the best Halloween costumes before the race departs, with prizes for everything from the funniest to the frightening!

Gideon Kimosop holds the race record of 14.32 and the fastest female to complete the race was Teresa Doherty in a time of 17.40, so why not give it a go and try to make it a very Happy Halloween!

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

