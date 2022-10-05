Share on Ice coming back even bigger next month

Share on Ice is returning next month!

Last year almost 9,000 revellers enjoyed what was Fermanagh’s first ever ice rink, at the Share Discovery Village outside Lisnaskea, with visitors coming from as far away as Cork.

This year an even bigger synthetic rink – which is almost identical to a frozen one, only more environmentally friendly – will be returning on November 18th and will be open until January 4th.

Share will also be putting on even more activities this year, including a new curling lane as well as themed sessions such as 80s nights, a country night, and Disney sessions, offering something for all tastes and ages.

Once again there will plenty of season food and drinks for those taking a break from the ice, as well as a staff-supervised bouncy castle,

Coming into Christmas, there will also be plenty of festive fun, such as a letter writing to Santa service, and the chance to meet the big man in red himself from November 26th, all included in the ticket price.

Share CEO Darragh Collins said the centre had been blown away by the popularity of last year’s rink, and was delighted to be bringing it back even bigger this year.

“When we started to plan for Share Village on Ice last year, we had very high hopes and expectations. We had a clear vision for what we wanted to create,” he said.

“I cannot believe how far we exceeded these expectations last year, both in terms of the numbers of people who visited the rink and how amazing the whole place looked. We are delighted to be able to bring an even bigger rink to Fermanagh this year again. We have had so many enquiries after last year and it is great to have been able to respond positively to these.

“We hope people will avail of the rink this year and that we can finish 2022 on a high.”

Booking is now open for the rink, which is ideal for everyone from couples and families, to school groups, to corporate breaks and team building nights, and demand is expected to be high, with spaces already filling fast. Booking is open via www.sharevillage.org.

Prices start from £50 for a family of 4 and discounts are available for groups of 20 or more.