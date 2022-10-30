+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Search continues for missing man in Enniskillen

Search continues for missing man in Enniskillen

Posted: 3:10 pm October 30, 2022

It is understood the search for local man Michael McGirr is continuing this afternoon, with the search and rescue helicopter still in the skies over Lough Erne near Enniskillen, after the search began last night.

Police have asked for help from the public in finding Mr McGirr, who was last seen at 2pm yesterday, Saturday, October 29.

It is understood Mr McGirr was travelling in a cream coloured 19ft Sheelin boat with a brown stripe in the direction of Inish Davar Island, also known as Bluebell Island.

Mr McGirr is described as 5’9”, and was wearing blue jeans, brown boots, a green jumper with a high vis yellow vest/coat, and carrying a navy blue holdall bag.

If you can assist Police please call 101 quoting CC1656 29/10/22.

