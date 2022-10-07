Sandra wants to inspire others to overcome adversity

A FERMANAGH mother and entrepreneur is set to share her story of living with chronic pain in the hope of inspiring others females to try and ‘overcome’ adversity and challenges in their life.

Sandra Miskimmin from Enniskillen is the founder of SMASH Worldwide. The online business is blog based, where Sandra offers tips and advice to females on different issues such as weight loss, mental wellbeing and cooking tips.

The blog has become a big hit with the Fermanagh community and Sandra has been acknowledged for her contribution.

She is one of 14 ‘inspirational women’ who have been asked to share their stories in a published book and she’s delighted with her selection.

“It has always been a dream of mine to become a published author, and after reading the bestselling ‘Seen 1’ last year, I was inspired,” explained Sandra.

“When Katherine Massey, the founder and project manager of the ‘Seen’ books, asked for potential authors for the sequel, I put my name forward and was accepted.

“I wanted to share my story of living with chronic back pain for years, the impact on my mental health and how I was able to turn my life around.”

Sandra recently revealed in her blog that she suffered from ‘chronic back pain.’

With help and support, the Enniskillen woman managed to overcome her challenges and she hopes others will be able to do the same.

“For years I used put on a smile and carried on, but inside I was at breaking point,” she said.

“As women, we tend to do this and no one knows our level of pain, physically or mentally. I didn’t believe I would ever be without pain in my life, so when I was able to say goodbye to it back in 2013, I was astounded.

“There were days that I struggled to get out of bed and felt like a failure as a wife, mum, friend and business woman. No-one deserves to feel like that.”

The proceeds raised from the new book will go to Advanced Brighter Futures, a charity that offers mental health support in Wrexham, England.

Sandra is delighted to be able to help the organisation in this way.

“By sharing my story, I hope to be able to show women that it is ok to be where they are right now, to reach out and find help for their current situation. It took years for me to find the right solution for me, but I am so glad that I did,” she said.

“By sharing our stories, we will help women know that they are not alone, and also support the charity.”

