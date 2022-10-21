One final lesson from the teacher

IT’S the students versus their former teacher on Sunday afternoon when Erne Gaels travel to Brewster Park to take on Enniskillen in this year’s Senior Championship Final.

Enniskillen Gaels manager, Simon Bradley, was a teacher in St Mary’s Brollagh for 26 years, up until two years ago, and during that time he reckons he has taught about 75 per cent of the current Erne Gaels team.

On Sunday, Bradley who won eight championships as a player with the Gaels, will be hoping his Enniskillen side can deliver one final lesson and win the New York Cup for the first time in 18 years.

Advertisement

Bradley knows what he is up against on the field and off it with this Erne Gaels team;

“I watched them before I got involved with the Gaels, at under 20 and seeing how they were going at senior and I always knew there was potential because of the closeness that they have with one another.

“They are good friends off the pitch as well and when you have that, it’s a great building block for building a squad.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0