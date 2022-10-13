Missing Fermanagh man Frank returns home safely

MISSING… Frank McCaughey (29) was last seen on July 13 at Aalborg railway station (in Denmark), where he said he was intending to take a train to Copenhagen.

MISSING Fermanagh man Frank McCaughey is safe and has returned to Enniskillen.

Frank was reunited with his family on Friday evening when he flew in from Budapest, Hungary to Dublin airport after vanishing three months ago.

He previously had made no direct contact with friends or family since July 13, when he was reported to have been seen on a train from Aalborg to Copenhagen in Denmark.

Advertisement

Police speculation that he had travelled to Germany from Denmark proved right when he was later admitted to a hospital in Berlin in early August after suffering a seizure.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0