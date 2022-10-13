+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineMissing Fermanagh man Frank returns home safely
MISSING… Frank McCaughey (29) was last seen on July 13 at Aalborg railway station (in Denmark), where he said he was intending to take a train to Copenhagen.

Missing Fermanagh man Frank returns home safely

Posted: 2:02 pm October 13, 2022
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

MISSING Fermanagh man Frank McCaughey is safe and has returned to Enniskillen.

Frank was reunited with his family on Friday evening when he flew in from Budapest, Hungary to Dublin airport after vanishing three months ago.

He previously had made no direct contact with friends or family since July 13, when he was reported to have been seen on a train from Aalborg to Copenhagen in Denmark.

Advertisement

Police speculation that he had travelled to Germany from Denmark proved right when he was later admitted to a hospital in Berlin in early August after suffering a seizure.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Fermanagh man missing for weeks spotted in Berlin Journalist in firing line for criticising Fermanagh Fermanagh solidarity with Donegal after tragedy

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:02 pm October 13, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA