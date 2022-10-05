McELROY, Shane

McELROY – The death has occurred of Shane McElroy, 7 Finn Park, Roslea and formerly, 26 St. Patrick’s Park, Roslea, Monday, 3rd October, suddenly at his home. Pre-deceased by his father Sean. Dearly beloved son of Mary and much loved brother of Catriona (Barry), Angela (Elaine), Noelle (Haseeb) and Aidy.

May Shane’s gentle Soul rest in Eternal Peace

Shane will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough, Road, Lisnaskea, this evening from 6.30 pm until 8 pm, with removal to St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea, to arrive at 9 pm this evening, Wednesday. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Thursday at 11 am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Strictly no handshaking or contact at all times due to extremely vulnerable family members – Funeral home will be walk through only.

Shane will be sadly missed by his mother, sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and wide circle of family and friends.

Family home strictly private at all times

