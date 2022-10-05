+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McELROY, Shane

Posted: 12:56 pm October 5, 2022

McELROY – The death has occurred of Shane McElroy, 7 Finn Park, Roslea and formerly, 26 St. Patrick’s Park, Roslea, Monday, 3rd October, suddenly at his home. Pre-deceased by his father Sean. Dearly beloved son of Mary and much loved brother of Catriona (Barry), Angela (Elaine), Noelle (Haseeb) and Aidy.

May Shane’s gentle Soul rest in Eternal Peace

Shane will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough, Road, Lisnaskea, this evening from 6.30 pm until 8 pm, with removal to St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea, to arrive at 9 pm this evening, Wednesday. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Thursday at 11 am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Strictly no handshaking or contact at all times due to extremely vulnerable family members – Funeral home will be walk through only.

Shane will be sadly missed by his mother, sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and wide circle of family and friends.

Family home strictly private at all times

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family please do so below.

Related posts:

WILSON, Rev. John James REIHILL, Michael (Mick) McBRIDE, George

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA