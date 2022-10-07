McConkey ready for ‘biggest challenge so far’

Harry McConkey is readying his players for their ‘biggest challenge of the season so far’ when they take on second placed Annagh United on Saturday.

Ballinamallard sit six points adrift of Annagh and McConkey knows that his players need to be on the top of their game if they are to take all three points at Ferney Park.

“Annagh [United] are a team who will go direct,” explained McConkey.

“The experience of Knockbreda could stand us in good stead.

“Stephen Murray up front is a man that they go very quickly to.

“There is a buoyancy back on the pitch and in the changing room now.

“We now have a little bit more self-belief and confidence and we don’t want to let that slip.”

McConkey’s side made it three wins from three with a 2-1 win over Knockbreda.

The Mallards boss is pleased that they are starting to find some form.

“It gives you a boost and a lift,” he said.“We are very much in contention now and we want to keep in touch with that.”

Ballinamallard went 1-0 down on Saturday, but they were on level par with their opponents at half time after Shane McGinty had converted a penalty.

Mark Stafford scored the vital winner midway through the second half, but McConkey was disappointed with some aspects of their performance.

“[At half time] I told the boys that we were unfortunate not to be leading, but we just needed to continue to play and do what we were doing,” he explained.

“While we ended up winning the game, and that was the most important thing, we know that there is a style that we are good at and there is a model that we need to be brave and be good at when you go to places like that.

“We were playing more not to lose it, than to keep doing what we are good at.

“When we play the likes of Annagh and Loughgall, we have to be brave on the ball.”

McConkey will be without Josh McIlwaine for Saturday’s game due to personal reasons.There is also some uncertainty over the availability of Mark Stafford who had to make way with a thigh injury at the weekend.