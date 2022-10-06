+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSportGAAMcCaffrey goals brace helps Kinawley to ‘five in a row’
Kinawley players celebrate after winning the Senior Championship Final against Derrygonnelly PICTURE: ANDREW PATON

McCaffrey goals brace helps Kinawley to ‘five in a row’

Posted: 11:39 am October 6, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
Kinawley 3-10
Derrygonnelly 2-11

SATURDAY night’s final went right down to the wire, and like true champions, Kinawley held off a late Derrygonnelly surge to make it five senior championship titles in a row.

The Boru’s got off to a dream start, hitting the net in the first attack of the game.

From the throw-in, the ball was played through the Kinawley hands at blistering pace. Keelan Murphy cut through the Derrygonnelly defence and she selflessly palmed the ball across the face of goal to Lisa Maguire who stabbed it past Harps goalkeeper Megan Maguire.

Kinawley continued to probe at the Harps defence and they almost had a second goal.

Midfielder Aine McGovern danced her way around Derrygonnelly goalkeeper Maguire and she fired goalbound but her effort just trickled wide of the left post.

With eight minutes played, Derrygonnelly got off the mark when Eimear Smyth landed a long range point.

The Harps were beginning to grow into the game but they were stung by a second Kinawley goal.

McGovern drove at pace through the Harps defence and she squared the ball to Gemma McCaffrey who poked it to the net, to open up a four-point lead for Kinawley.

Eimear Smyth, who was being triple marked by the Kinawley defence, came to the fore midway through the half and she tagged on two scores to reduce the deficit.

