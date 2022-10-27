Man told by Court to forfeit more than £30,000

The PSNI have revealed that a man with addresses in both Fermanagh and Donegal has had funds worth more than £30,000 forfeited under the Account Freezing Order.

It follows the first Account Freezing Order obtained by the Proceeds of Crime Act, which resulted in the forfeit of £7000 worth of funds

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson said: “In December 2021, Police became aware of over £31,000 in a 40-year-old man’s bank account which was suspected to be proceeds of money laundering activities.

“The male had addresses in Co Fermanagh and Co Donegal.

“Detectives in the Economic Crime Unit in Enniskillen made further enquiries, and with suspicions that the male had committed fraud all over the United Kingdom, a Detective Sergeant applied to the Court for an Account Freezing Order as they believed that the male was using this bank account to launder the illicit funds of these crimes.

“The forfeiture of this money was contested at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, however The District Judge forfeited the full amount of £31,171.68.

“This is another example of the impact the Account Freezing Order has in obtaining the proceeds of crime. Some of the funds forfeited will now be invested into local schemes and initiatives, which will have a positive impact on communities across Northern Ireland.”

