MAGUIRE, Teresa

Posted: 9:19 pm October 29, 2022

MAGUIRE, Teresa (née McGrath) – Ardmore, Brookeborough, Co. Fermanagh, 29th October 2022, peacefully. Widow of Pat and loving mother of Sinead (Donegan) and Ashling (Reilly); sister of May (McDaid), Pat, Sean and late Teeny.

Remains will be reposing at her daughter Sinead’s home, 22 Milltown Road, Derrylin, BT92-9AG this Saturday evening from 6 pm to 10 pm and Sunday from 12 noon to 10 pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Brookeborough, followed by burial in Parish cemetery.

House private please prior to removal on Monday.

Access to Sinead’s home via Ballyconnell Road and exit by Belturbet Road.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sister, brothers, grandchildren, sons-in-law (Niall and Declan), nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

