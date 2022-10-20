Kelm relishing chance to play in championship final

IT’S six years since Erne Gaels last featured in the Fermanagh senior final and on that first Sunday in October 2016, a young Ultán Kelm stood behind the goals, well for the first half anyway, before a steward moved him and his friends on.

“The three of us (Ben McCann and Gareth Deery) were standing behind the goals and we were put out at half time,” laughs Kelm, as he recalls the event.

“One of the stewards came up and moved us. You’re not supposed to be behind the goals apparently” said Kelm, who was there to “get the footballs, get a good view and be closer to it.”

This Sunday, 22-year-old Kelm will not have to worry about being away from the action.

He, along with his two brothers Oisin and Aogan are at the centre of this Belleek team.

Having already bagged a league medal this season and coming off the back of winning the intermediate championship title last year, the next stop is senior honours.

