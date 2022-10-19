JOHNSTON, William John – October 18th, 2022, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 132 Tirwinny Road, Drumnavaghan, Ederney. Dearly beloved husband of Anne; devoted father of Jayne, Julie, John and Joanne; a dear brother of Evelyn, Margaret, Violet and Florence.

Service of Thanksgiving for the life of William will be held in Colaghty Parish Church on Saturday at 2 pm, followed by committal in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired for Colaghty Parish Church, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.



“Safe in the arms of Jesus