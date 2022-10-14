Is Dame Arlene Foster for House of Lords next?

FORMER first minister Dame Arlene Foster is set to get a peerage from Downing Street, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph said the former DUP leader will be elevated to the House of Lords in the coming days as a non-affiliated member.

She would be the second former leader of the DUP to be granted a peerage, following in the footsteps of the late Ian Paisley, latterly Lord Bannside.

The full list of new peers about to be created by Downing Street any day now includes Brexiteers, Tory donors and the former Daily Mail editor, Paul Dacre. Overall, it will result in more new Tory Lords than Labour ones.

The Daily Telegraph said: “Brexit-backing Conservatives who supported Boris Johnson will be appointed to the House of Lords within days to reduce the chances of Tory legislation being defeated.”

