Halloween weather warnings for Fermanagh

FIRST the Enniskillen fireworks were cancelled, now the weather is also conspiring to make this a truly miserable Halloween in Fermanagh.

Two weather warnings – one from Met Eireann and one from the Met Office – have been issued for heavy rain throughout today and into tonight.

The Met Eireann warning covers the whole of the island of Ireland, warning of intense rain this afternoon which could lead to flooding. It is set to last until midnight tonight.

The Met Office warning covers Northern Ireland, it has also warned of heavy rain until 10pm tonight.

The Met Office have warned spraying and flooding on roads could impact travel times, and has also warned some homes and businesses may be at risk of flooding.

So, if you and your little ones are planning some trick-or-treating this evening, make sure to wrap up well and take care out there!