GRAY, Ann – 26th October 2022, peacefully, County Care Nursing Home, Enniskillen and late of Holywell, Belcoo.

Dearly missed by her loving sister Mary (Tommy Duffy); and by her nieces and nephews, Shauna (Connor), Michael, Garvan, Gerry (Joyce) and John (Eilish); and her grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Niamh, Erinn, Murray, Emma, Katie and Adam. Pre-deceased by her parents Joe and Agnes and her brother Jim and sister-in-law Monica and her nephew Gerard.

Ann’s remains will be arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo on Friday evening for 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 am, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Ann’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo

All family homes private please.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace