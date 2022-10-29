Derrygonnelly panto show sold out for all three nights

Liam Jones and Mel Hamill as the Panto dames in "The Two Sons" pantomime being put on by Inishmacsaint St Ninnidh, Church of Ireland. The play is written by Rev. Stephanie Woods and will take place at Derrygonnelly Orange Hall on November 17, 18 and 19. All three nights have been sold out.

DERRYGONNELLY panto tickets still available? It’s a case of “Oh no they’re not” as all three nights have been sold out.

“The Two Sons”, written by the Rev Stephanie Woods of Inishmacsaint St Ninnidh, Church of Ireland, will take place at Derrygonnelly Orange Hall on November 17, 18 and 19.

Starring the local parishioners themselves, tickets have flown out like hot-cakes and bumper crowds for each night have been guaranteed.

Rev Woods has based the story on the Bible parable, “The Prodigal Son” which she says has struck a chord with her parishioners.

She said: “As most of our parishioners are farmers, I felt that they would understand this. One son is married to the soil and the other son can’t wait to get away. One is born to it and one isn’t.

“I thought that this story would suit the audience very well. I’ve got to know my parishioners very well and their personalities and characters as well so I’ve written it for them.

“I’ve told them that they will be playing themselves as I’ve tried to bring out their traits through the parts that they will play.

“I think there’s only one – possibly two – of the parishioners who have done any acting before. I got a big surprise when I asked them, ‘do you want to put on a pantomime’ and was very shocked when they said ‘yes’.

“They have thrown themselves in it and there has been a lot of laughter in our rehearsals. We also have a very talented artist – Lisa Ferguson – who has done an excellent job in painting the stage scenery.”

Rev Woods, who also staged a successful panto show when at the Lisbellaw Church of Ireland in 2019 says that “The Two Sons” does not mention God at all as his own son rarely mentioned him in his parables.

She added: “It’s like a proper pantomime with lots of ‘oh no he is’ and ‘oh yes he is’ and panto dames as well. It’s fun and God is not mentioned because Jesus, often in his parables, didn’t mention God. He let people work it out for themselves.

“The cast have been meeting every Friday night for rehearsals and they’ve been going well.

“As for selling out, people have been very keen from the off. They know the people in it and are coming along as it will be great craic.”