Council hosts events for Positive Ageing Month

The Council have launched “Positive Ageing Month” to encourage older people to lead more independent and socially connected lives.

In partnership with the Western Trust and South West Age Partnership, the initiative will run over the course of October with a number of events taking place.

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Councillor Barry McElduff states that Positive Ageing Month will help create greater awareness of the issues facing older people and to encourage greater interaction within the elderly and across all age groups.

He said: “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is a member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Network for Age Friendly Cities and Communities.

“One of the themes of the Council’s ‘Corporate Plan 2020 to 2024’ and the ‘Fermanagh and Omagh Community Plan 2030’ is to help and encourage older people to lead more independent, engaged and socially connected lives.

“Positive Ageing Month is one such initiative where, in association with its partners Western Health and Social Care Trust, South West Age Partnership and the Public Health Agency, the Council has put together an extensive array of events and workshops to promote this objective.

“I am delighted that the Council has been able to put together such a wide range of activities for you all to celebrate Positive Ageing Month which will be delivered live and online.

“The recent Census found that 18% of the population in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area is aged 65 years and over, an increase from 14 per cent in 2011, therefore, events such as Positive Ageing Month are particularly important and welcome. “I would encourage as many people as possible to participate in the events.”

For further information on the programme for Positive Ageing Month in the Fermanagh and Omagh district and how to book events, please visit the Council website at: www.fermanaghomagh.com/communityservices/agefriendly

