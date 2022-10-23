BOURKE, Anita

BOURKE – The death has occurred of Anita Bourke (née McKenna) of Oghill, Culleens, Co. Sligo and formerly of Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Martin and loving mother of Néamh and Sadhbh.

Sadly missed by her devoted husband and daughters, parents Cassie and Josie McKenna; brothers Dessie, Brian and Niall; sisters Ann-Marie O’Driscoll and Sinead and her partner Colm; brothers-in-law Sean and Johnny and his wife Mary; sisters-in-law Linda, Teresa, Caroline Maheady, Aileen Rouse and Angela Hannon; nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her work colleagues at Sligo University Hospital.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Ballina on Monday evening from 5 pm until 7 pm.

Funeral will arrive to The Church Of the Holy Family, Kilglass on Tuesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Kilglass. Anita’s funeral Mass can be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/kilglass

House private to family and relations please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the North West Hospice and the Renal Dialyses Unit at Sligo University Hospital, c/o McGowan’s Funeral Home, Ballina or online https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/