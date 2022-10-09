Boho’s Maria releases debut Spotify single!

FERMANAGH singing sensation Maria Cameron has taken the next major step in her music career.

Last week, the talented singer from Boho released her debut single on Spotify, ‘Flowers In Your Hair.’

The song has been warmly received by the Fermanagh community and the track has been added to playlists up and down the county.

Maria is delighted with the reaction to her releasing the song on the worldwide streaming service.

“I have been talking about doing it for so long, but I finally got to it a few weeks ago,” she explained.

“I’m very glad that I did as I’ve had some great feedback from it.

“It’s definitely motivated me to record more music.”

‘Flowers In Your Hair’ was originally written by American folk rock band, The Lumineers.

Maria has put her own twist on the famous song and it has become a big hit on Spotify.

“I love it and it’s always well received when we play it live,” she said.

“I would often have people coming over asking the name of the song after gigs, so that’s when I thought I should put out my own cover of it.

“It was recorded in Omagh by Matt McGlinn who done all the backing on it. My good friend, Méabh Kennedy, also played the fiddle on the track. Both are fabulous musicians.”

Maria is now a full-time musician and vocalist. She is excited for the future and what is to come.

“I have always said I would live to be busy enough with weddings and other events that I could do it full time and I’m lucky enough that it’s happened for me,” she said proudly.

“I am hoping to continue playing at weddings and gigs and that the diary keeps on filling for years to come.

“I’m planning to release more music down the line and I aim to write my own songs.

“I am grateful to all my amazing musicians, supporters, family and friends that continue to encourage and inspire me in my music.”

Maria’s cover of ‘Flower In Your Hair’ can be streamed live on Spotify.

