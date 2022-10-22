A win on Sunday would top the lot for Mullin

IT has been a whirlwind two years for Erne Gaels captain Brian Mullin.

Last year Mullin returned home after three years in London and within a few months of being back in the black and yellow jersey, he captained Erne Gaels to the intermediate championship title in the most dramatic of finishes in Brewster Park with a smash-and-grab on near neighbours Devenish.

With a Division One league medal already in his back pocket this season, Mullin and his teammates are now just 60 minutes away from adding a senior title and completing what would be a famous ‘double’.

Advertisement

The New York Cup has not rested in the border village since way back in 1981 and if Mullin could follow in the footsteps of the ‘81 captain, Seanie McCaffrey, he would be a happy man;

“That would be it, that would be me,” he said. “I’d never have to do anything again. I’d be a happy man. That would be the very top of the list.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0