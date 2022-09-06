WATCH: Bring it home, Jon and Brian!

THIS weekend, Fermanagh duo, Jon Armstrong and Brian Hoy, head to the Acropolise in Greece, just 16 stages away from being crowned Junior World Rally champions.

The last time that a Fermanagh man won a rally world championship was in 2004, when Monea’s Niall McShea won the PWRC.

It is all to play for this weekend in Greece.

Armstrong and Hoy are tied at the top of the leaderboard, level on points with Finnish crew Sami Pajari and Enni Malkonen.

A number of famous stars from near and far have recorded a special message to wish the Fermanagh speedsters the best of luck this weekend.

Bring it home, boys!