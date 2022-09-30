+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Wanderers welcome Linfield to town

Posted: 10:02 am September 30, 2022
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

IRVINESTOWN Wanderers 2012s took on Belfast heavyweights, Linfield, in a friendly game at the Bawnacre Centre on Sunday.

The Linfield side is graded at ‘red’ level, the elite of underage football in Belfast.

Irvinestown 2012, who are graded a step below at ‘blue’ level, have had a very impressive season, winning a number of local competitions and tournaments.

Linfield won the game 6-1, but Irvinestown put in a valiant performance.

A powerful second half strike from Nate McConnell was a standout moment for the Irvinestown men.

Irvinestown’s man of the match award went to Caiden Mulligan.

Right back, Ethan Maguire, also received a special acknowledgement for his impressive performance.

Wanderers beat the Crues to bring home the Shield Early season shock as Robinson departs Kesh Keep believing urges McConkey

