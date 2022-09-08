+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Irvinestown Wanderers FC 2012's

Wanderers beat the Crues to bring home the Shield

Posted: 12:57 pm September 8, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

The wet and windy conditions didn’t deter the Irvinestown Wanderers 2012s on Sunday as they travelled to Belfast for a tournament hosted by the Albert Foundry Academy.

Tournament favourites Belfast Celtic and Shankill Junior were both in Irvinestown’s group along with North Belfast side St Malachy’s.

Up first was Shankill but the Fermanagh boys disposed of their challenge with ease. Goals from Brody O’Hagan and Jamie Kane helped them to a 2-0 win in their opening tie.

A hard-fought game against the holders Belfast Celtic followed. The Belfast boys had beaten Irvinestown last year but on this occasion the teams could not be separated. There were good performances from Cooper Browne in midfield and Roan Cassidy up front as the game finished 0-0.

In the final group game, Wanderers took on St Malachy’s and once again kept a clean sheet but Kane was on hand to get the winner and help them top the group.

