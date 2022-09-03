+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Tracey Concrete plans new factory in Belcoo

Posted: 12:48 pm September 3, 2022

TRACEY Concrete has initiated plans for a new factory at its quarry outside Belcoo.
Four years ago, the precast specialist bought Belcoo Quarry from Acheson and Glover. The group has now notified Fermanagh and Omagh District Council of its intention to build a 60,000 sq ft facility on the site.
A proposal of application has been formally lodged by the firm, which is required for all major planning applications. After a public consultation, a full planning application will be submitted later in the year.
A precast concrete manufacturing facility, control room, staff facilities, and a canteen are part of the initial plans, with the Crossgar-based Quarry Plan appointed as planning consultants.
The family business, which has been operating for 60 years, has been the main shirt sponsor of Fermanagh GAA since 1991 and has grown into one of the largest precast concrete manufacturers in the UK and Ireland.
Earlier this year, the company reported a sizeable rise in sales and profits. Figures showed that revenues in the year to March 31 rose from £27.7 million to £29.5 million.
Its gross profit lifted from £5.3m to £7.2m, and on a bottom-line basis, and retained £4.4m, which was up from £2.9m in 2020.
The company also increased its staff numbers over the year from 170 to 185, with its wages bill, in turn, rising to £6.1 million.
The business, based at Old Rossorry Road in Enniskillen, is a market leader in concrete pipes, perfect bases, manhole rings, jacking pipes, headwalls and cattle slats.

