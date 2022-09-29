+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportSenior ladies rugby side makes winning return

Senior ladies rugby side makes winning return

Posted: 4:01 pm September 29, 2022

THE newly formed Enniskillen ladies senior team was in Premiership action on Sunday afternoon against visiting Omagh, at Mullaghmeen.

After three seasons without senior rugby at the club, the early stages were nervy with the teams trading blows.

An exquisite side-stepping run and try by Farrah Cartin McCloskey got the Fermanagh girls on the scoreboard and settled them into the game. The conversion hit the post and rebounded to leave it 5-0.

Advertisement

The backs were really starting to enjoy the conditions and this was demonstrated after crash balls from Moya Hill, Sophie Barrett and Aisling Maguire resulted in a quick ball for new scrum-half Sarah Mullen to fire wide to Cora Balfour, and then to Zara Flack, who rounded the defence to go in behind the posts from the 22.

The try was converted by Cartin McCloskey to open up a 12-0 lead.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

Early season shock as Robinson departs Kesh Corrigan and Timoney ready to row for Ireland Enniskillen see off combined Armagh/Clogher Valley side

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:01 pm September 29, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA