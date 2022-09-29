Senior ladies rugby side makes winning return

THE newly formed Enniskillen ladies senior team was in Premiership action on Sunday afternoon against visiting Omagh, at Mullaghmeen.

After three seasons without senior rugby at the club, the early stages were nervy with the teams trading blows.

An exquisite side-stepping run and try by Farrah Cartin McCloskey got the Fermanagh girls on the scoreboard and settled them into the game. The conversion hit the post and rebounded to leave it 5-0.

The backs were really starting to enjoy the conditions and this was demonstrated after crash balls from Moya Hill, Sophie Barrett and Aisling Maguire resulted in a quick ball for new scrum-half Sarah Mullen to fire wide to Cora Balfour, and then to Zara Flack, who rounded the defence to go in behind the posts from the 22.

The try was converted by Cartin McCloskey to open up a 12-0 lead.

