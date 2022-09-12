+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAARonan O’Neill joins Fermanagh backroom team
Ronan O'Neill in action for Tyrone in 2020

Ronan O’Neill joins Fermanagh backroom team

Posted: 4:58 pm September 12, 2022
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Tyrone All Ireland winner Ronan O’Neill has joined the Fermanagh senior squad’s backroom team.

O’Neill’s appointment was ratified last Monday night and he will be joining as a coach with particular emphasis on forward play, confirmed Fermanagh selector Ger Treacy.

The Omagh St Enda’s club man is one of the up-and-coming coaches in the country and brings with him a wealth of experience. 

Advertisement

Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly currently teaches in Omagh CBS and is well aware of the talents and attributes that the former CBS student holds and can bring to his setup. 

O’Neill was part of the 2021 All Ireland winning Tyrone panel but missed out on the match-day squad as the Red Hands lifted Sam Maguire. A few months later he announced his intercounty retirement. 

O’Neill’s appointment follows the departure of Ryan McCluskey in June. 

 

Related posts:

Manager Ryder ready to end Division One drought Can Corrigan end 84 years of hurt? Misfiring Ederney stay positive

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:58 pm September 12, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA