Road closure expected in Enniskillen this week

Posted: 4:56 pm September 17, 2022

ENNISKILLEN residents and commuters face more disruption on the roads as work on gas pipes are to take place.
The roadworks are due to start on September 20 and set to finish in late November, will see a number of streets affected.
Wellington Road, Queen Street and Queen Elizabeth Road will have lane closures in place, while parking bays will be used on Halls Lane, Head Street, Market Street and Cross Street. Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times throughout the works.
The work will be carried out on behalf of SGN Natural Gas Network by contractor Kier with local residents and businesses having already been notified of the potential disruption.
Mark Davidson, Head of Engineering, SGN Natural Gas said: “We wish to extend our sincere thanks to the public and local businesses for their patience and co-operation at this time.
“We will continue to do everything we can to minimise disruption and we are confident the long-term benefits of natural gas will outweigh the temporary inconvenience.
“Amid the ever-growing demand for natural gas conversions, we are pleased our network will soon be reaching more properties.”
Further details on the Roadworks can be found on the SGN Natural Gas website at: https://sgnnaturalgas.co.uk/roadworks

