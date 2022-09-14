Queen’s funeral – Fermanagh health service arrangements

GPs across Fermanagh will be closed on Monday, however the Western Trust has said it will be operating an “enhanced” bank holiday service, with many appointments going ahead, including chemotherapy.

This Monday, September 19th, has been officially declared a bank holiday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

With the holiday declared at short notice, many will have pre-arranged medical appointments for Monday. Across the water there have already been reports that many English patients have been reporting having these long-awaited appointments rescheduled.

Here, however, the Trust has said it wants to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“The Trusts will be operating enhanced bank holiday services in order to reduce the impact on patients and service users,” said a spokesman. “Trusts will be offering a range of services in addition to those ordinarily provided on a bank holiday

“This means they will endeavour to maintain as many scheduled inpatient, day case and diagnostics services as possible with priority given to those people with greatest clinical need. Chemotherapy sessions will also be maintained.

“Where your care will be affected by the Bank Holiday, the relevant Trust will be in contact with you.”

The Trust issued the following update on arrangements elsewhere in the health service:

GP Services

GP practices will be closed on Monday 19 September 2022.

If you require urgent medical care when your GP surgery is closed and cannot wait until they reopen, you should contact GP Out of Hours.

GP Out of Hours will be operate from 6pm on Friday 16th September 2022 to 8am on Tuesday 20th September 2022.

Community Pharmacies

The majority of community pharmacies will be closed and a pharmacy rota will be in place.

If you need a pharmacy on Monday 19 September 2022, please check the rota to find a pharmacy near you.

Dental Practices

If you experience a dental problem, patients should ring their dental surgery or if they are not registered with a dentist, they should contact a local dentist. Dentists will have arrangements in place to offer advice, prescription for pain relief or management of your urgent dental condition.

Optometry practices (Opticians)

If you have an urgent eye problem on Monday 19 September 2022, please contact your local Optometrist in the first instance.

If your Optometry practice is closed and your eye problem is very urgent and cannot wait until normal opening hours, please contact your nearest hospital Emergency Department.

Out of hours Emergency Social Work Service

For social care emergency on Monday 19 September, please call the Regional Emergency Social Work Service 028 9504 9999.

You should always call 999 if someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.

If you or someone you know is in distress or despair call Lifeline on 0800 808 8000.