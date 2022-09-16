NEILAN, Michael

NEILAN – The death has occurred of Michael Neilan, 98 Corramore Road, Mugglinagrow, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at his residence. Remains reposing at the family home on Saturday from 2 pm to 8 pm and on Sunday from 2 pm to 8 pm with house private at all other times.

Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Monday for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Rathmore Clinic Belleek, Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison or any family member.

Forever loved and deeply missed by his sisters Veronica (Kevin), Carmel Feeney (Noel), nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Jimmy, family circle and friends. Michael is pre-deceased by his brother Pat and sisters Mary Anne and Elizabeth.

One way system in operation for the wake; entrance from Belleek Road to Corramore Road and exit from Corramore Roa. to Glen Road.