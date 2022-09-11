McKENNA, Peter – RIP, 19 Glendarragh Park, Ederney Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0DQ, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, 10th September 2022. Much loved husband of Margaret, loving father of Bridget, cherished brother of Phonsie and the late Patsy, RIP.

Peter is reposing at his late residence with removal on Monday morning, 12th September at 10.30 am arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Edenclaw Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Marie Curie, cheques should be made payable to Marie Curie and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and sent to 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Culmaine Parish webcam.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and entire family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest in Peace